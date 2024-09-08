SSS membership for brg'y leaders pushed

CLARK FREEPORT --- Social Security System (SSS) President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet is pushing for the SSS membership of barangay captains and kagawads serving around 42,000 villages nationwide.

Macasaet spoke with barangay officials who attended the Liga ng Mga Barangay’s National Congress on August 13, 2024 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

He encouraged them to become SSS members and receive a lifetime monthly pension when they retire from public service.

“Many of our barangay officials and workers serve their constituents for 10 or 20 years. However, when they retire from public service, they do not get any separation pay or monthly pension. Now, through the SSS membership, we are offering you an opportunity to get a monthly pension when you retire from being a barangay official,” Macasaet said.

The official told the village leaders to secure an SSS number and start paying their monthly contributions so they would automatically get social security coverage.

He urged them to pay at least 120 monthly SSS contributions to receive a lifetime monthly pension once they have retired.

“Even if you pay your monthly SSS contributions intermittently, that is fine. If you continue to pay until you reach at least 120 monthly contributions you will have a pension for life,” he explained.

Macasaet said that the village executives should consider contributing to the SSS as an investment in their future.

“Aside from retirement benefits, you will be entitled to sickness, maternity, disability, unemployment, funeral, and death benefits," he said.

Macasaet added that the barangay officials can also take advantage of various SSS loan programs, such as salary and calamity, and get additional coverage from the Employees’ Compensation (EC) Program for work-related sickness or injury resulting in disability or death.