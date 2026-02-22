Sta Ana mayor condemns waste dumping in Arayat

Mayor Dinan Labung of Santa Ana has condemned the alleged illegal dumping of garbage in Arayat, Pampanga, reportedly involving tenants from Barangay Sta. Lucia in his town.

“As Mayor of Sta. Ana, I strongly condemn any form of illegal dumping of waste,” Labung said.

He clarified that the municipal government of Sta. Ana regularly collects solid waste and maintains a solid waste management system, including a functioning Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).

Labung said that if those involved in indiscriminate waste dumping are tenants from Barangay Sta. Lucia, they may bring their waste directly to the town’s MRF in accordance with local waste management policies.

The mayor urged the public to await the results of an investigation before drawing conclusions.

He also expressed support for Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz’s move to impose penalties on anyone proven to have violated the law.

Labung also called for a coordination between the two local government units.