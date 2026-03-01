Local News

Local News

Sta Ana students create giant kakanin lantern

Hospitality Management students of Holy Cross College in Santa Ana town created a colorful 16-foot giant lantern made of various Filipino rice delicacies as part of a school celebration.

The delicacy lantern was constructed using different kinds of kakanin, including puto, kutsinta, ube halaya, palitaw, sapin-sapin, and suman bulagta.

School officials said the students spent nearly a week designing the lantern.

The project was part of the celebration of the School of Tourism and Hospitality Days.

The initiative aimed to showcase support for Kapampangan culture while highlighting the students’ talent, creativity, and skills in the field of hospitality, the schools said.

