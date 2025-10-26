Local News

Students get educational assistance from Capitol

Some 1,292 college students from Guagua town received financial assistance under the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP) of the Pampanga Provincial Government.

The event, led by Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, was held in coordination with the Municipal Government of Guaguam

The vice governor was joined by Mayor Anthony Joseph Torres, Vice Mayor Jun Lim, and Board Member Sajid Eusoof, and other officials.

Pineda said the assistance aims to ensure that no student’s education is disrupted due to financial constraints.

He stressed that the Capitol views the program as an investment in the province’s future.

Torres thanked the provincial government for its support. He noted that the program not only provides monetary help but also encouragement for students to pursue their dreams.

The EFAP covers scholars in college as well as senior high school.

The provincial government also supports out-of-school youth and other underprivileged Kapampangans through the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to help them gain access to quality edcation.

