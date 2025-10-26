‘SULAGPO’ exhibit to feature 10 Kapampangan artists

The 1576 Art Gallery in Bacolor town announced, through its social media, the upcoming “SULAGPO” Art Exhibit, which will feature 10 Kapampangan artists in a "collective showcase of creativity, vision, and cultural identity."

According to the gallery, the 10-man art show highlights each artist’s distinctive approach to artmaking, ranging from traditional to contemporary expressions, reflecting the depth and diversity of Kapampangan artistry.

The 1576 Art Gallery said the exhibition continues its mission of promoting local talents.

The exhibit will open on November 9, 2025 (Sunday) at 5 p.m. at the 1576 Art Gallery in Cabambangan, Bacolor, Pampanga.