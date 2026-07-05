Supertyphoon may enter PAR by Wednesday; fair weather seen Sunday

MANILA – Most parts of the country will continue to experience generally fair weather on Sunday, although isolated rain showers and thunderstorms remain possible due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said.

In its weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, are affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and the Visayas.

Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, and Dinagat Islands may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that severe thunderstorms could still trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, Super Typhoon Bavi remained outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 3 a.m.

The weather disturbance was located 2,700 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph while moving westward at 15 kph.

Based on PAGASA's latest track, the cyclone may enter PAR by Wednesday morning and will be assigned the local name “Inday.”

Forecasters said landfall in any part of the country remains less likely at this time, although the super typhoon could pass close to extreme Northern Luzon or the Batanes area.

PAGASA advised the public, particularly residents in Northern Luzon and areas along the eastern seaboard, to continue monitoring updates as the track and intensity forecast may still change in the coming days. (PNA)