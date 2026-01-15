Suspect in Bulacan ABC president's killing arrested in Cavite

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police arrested a key suspect in the 2024 killing of Bulacan Association of Barangay Captains President Ramil Capistrano and his driver during a joint manhunt operation in Cavite early Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Navotas City resident was apprehended around 3:30 a.m. in Barangay Tres Cruces, Tanza, Cavite, by combined teams from Bulacan, Cavite and criminal investigation units.

Capistrano and his driver Shedrick Toribio were ambushed and killed in Malolos City, Bulacan on Oct. 3, 2024.

Authorities served a no-bail arrest warrant for two counts of murder. Police seized a Glock 9mm pistol with optic sight and ammunition from the suspect.

Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr., regional director of Police Regional Office 3, commended the operation as a reflection of PRO3's resolve to pursue fugitives involved in heinous crimes.

The suspect is in custody as the investigation continues. (PNA)