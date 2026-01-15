Suspect in Bulacan ABC president’s killing nabbed

Authorities have arrested one of the suspects in the killing of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) president in Bulacan province.

The arrest was carried out on Wednesday, January 14, by personnel of the Bulacan Provincial Police Intelligence Unit, with support from the Bulacan 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Malolos City Police Station, Navotas City Police Station, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Cavite, Tanza Municipal Police Station, and the Cavite Provincial Police Office.

The 46-year-old suspect was apprehended in Tanza, Cavite.

Police served a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 11 in Malolos City, Bulacan.

The suspect faces two counts of murder under Criminal Case Nos. 988-M-2025 and 989-M-2025, with no bail recommended.

The suspect was involved in the killing of Bulacan ABC President Ramil Capistrano and his driver, Shedrick S. Toribio.

The two were shot dead in Barangay Ligas, Malolos City, on October 3, 2024.

During the arrest, police recovered a Glock 9mm 43X pistol with an optic sight, loaded with 15 rounds of live ammunition.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones Jr., Police Regional Office 3 director, lauded the operating units for the successful manhunt operation.