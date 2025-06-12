Suspected illegal fuel depot in Lubao raided

Authorities raided a suspected depot of illegally sourced fuel in Barangay Prado Siongco in Lubao town on Wednesday night, June 11, 2025.

Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda said she received information about the existence of an unauthorized fuel storage facility in the area, prompting her to seek the assistance of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

An operation was launched police led by Brigadier General Jean Fajardo, director of Police Regional Office III, in coordination with Fire Superintendent Redentor Quiambao Jr., chief of the Lubao Fire Station.

During the raid, authorities discovered around 50 tote bins with a capacity of 1,000 liters each, along with a cylindrical tank capable of holding up to 14,000 liters of fuel.

Fajardo said the fuel is suspected to be a product of “paihi” modus, or the illegal transfer of fuel.

The police director said the individuals behind the operation were not identified as of press time.

However, several people suspected of acting as spotters were apprehended at the site.

Fajardo added that the fuel was likely being sold at lower prices to unauthorized disposal facilities and may contain hazardous additives.

Shortly after the initial raid, authorities conducted a follow-up operation in another facility in Barangay Lauc Pao, where a truck was caught in the act of refueling with the illegally sourced fuel.

Four individuals, including the truck driver, were arrested.

Fajardo said they are conducting follow up operations to identify the persons responsible for the illegal depot and the extent of their operations.