TCWS #1 up in N. Luzon due to 'Mirasol'; 'Nando' unlikely to affect PH

MANILA – Strong winds continue to prevail in areas where Signal No. 1 is hoisted due to Tropical Depression (TD) Mirasol, the weather bureau said Thursday.

The TD was traced 165 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan as of 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the western portion of mainland Cagayan (Santo Niño, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Rizal, Claveria, Lasam, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes), Apayao, the northern portion of Abra (Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Lagangilang, Danglas, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Tineg, Malibcong, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub, Sallapadan), Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, Bantay, San Vicente, San Ildefonso, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan)

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon would bring strong to gale-force gusts across La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga, Benguet, Mimaropa, Quezon, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

Moderate seas will prevail in the eastern seaboard of mainland Cagayan; the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur; the western seaboard of Pangasinan.

Mariners of motorized bancas and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures.

Mirasol is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the day.

Meanwhile, the TD outside PAR entered Wednesday night and was named Nando.

It was located 1,225 km. east of southeastern Luzon as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

Nando packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

PAGASA said Nando is unlikely to affect the weather in the next 48 hours.

It could possibly enhance the southwest monsoon over the weekend, PAGASA said. (PNA)