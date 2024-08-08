Girl rescued from bar

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A 16-year-old girl from Navotas, Manila was rescued from bar work in Balibago, Angeles City recently.

The rescue was conducted by Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) unit of Barangay Balibago in the said city after receiving a report from the girl's concerned grandfather.

According to the grandfather, their family had not seen the teenager for two months until they learned that she has been working in a local bar in the said barangay.

“Lumapit sa amin ‘yung pamilya ng bata kaya agad natin pinakilos ang barangay VAWC at agad natin ipinaimbestiga,” said Barangy Balibago Chairman Joseph Ponce.

The investigation revealed that the girl was working in an entertainment bar in conditions unsuitable for a minor, prompting her immediate rescue.

The girl was temporarily turned over to authorities for further investigation into her circumstances and to ensure her safety and well-being.

Ponce said further investigation will also be conducted on the bar involved to uncover potential networks or individuals involved in exploiting minors for entertainment work.

"Our community must be a safe place for all children. We will not tolerate any actions that threaten the well-being and future of our youth,” Ponce said.