Thousands evacuate to safety as Uwan nears Aurora

BALER, Aurora – The province of Aurora is on full alert as Super Typhoon Uwan approaches and continues to threaten local communities and other nearby areas.

At least 776 families or 2,673 individuals have been evacuated to designated centers across the province, the Aurora Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said on Sunday.

It also said that essential services have remained largely unaffected so far.

Major roads are passable, electricity and water supply are stable, and communication networks are operational. Dams are at normal levels, and no significant damage to houses, infrastructure, agriculture, or tourism have been reported.

Meanwhile, the 7th Infantry Division at Fort Magsaysay deployed heavy equipment, including trucks, backhoe loader and chainsaw, to assist in disaster operations.

Local disaster management offices are continuously monitoring water levels and high-risk areas while coordinating with municipal councils.

Engr. Amado Elson Egargue, provincial DRRM officer, emphasized the importance of public vigilance, urging residents to follow local government advisories and prioritize the safety of their families. (PNA)