Thousands visit Pampanga for Maleldo 2026 rites

Thousands of devotees and tourists visited Pampanga during Holy Week to witness and take part in the province’s traditional Maleldo rites.

Scores of Kapampangans performed various acts of penance, including self-flagellation, carrying of wooden crosses, and joining reenactments of the Passion and Death of Christ, such as the Tira Bakal in the City of San Fernando.

The cities of San Fernando and Angeles hosted a series of religious activities.

In the City of San Fernando, at least three penitents were nailed to crosses in Barangays Sta. Lucia, San Juan, and San Pedro Cutud as part of the Maleldo, one of the country’s most prominent Holy Week traditions.

Among them was 65-year-old Ruben Enaje, one of the longest-serving “Kristo” figures, who was nailed to the cross for the 37th time.

In Angeles City, the reenactment of the Passion of Christ in Barangay Lourdes North West was among the highlights of the event.

The play, topbilled by actor Yasser Marta portraying Jesus Christ, also drew large crowds.

The patio and surrounding areas of the Holy Rosary Parish Church in Angeles City likewise hosted activities such as the Stations of the Cross.

Apart from penitential rites, Catholic faithful also visited some of Pampanga’s oldest churches as part of the Visita Iglesia, a long-standing Lenten tradition.

The Angeles City government also led Bisikleta Iglesia, encouraging church visits by bicycle to foster healthy lifestyle and join the energy conservation efforts.

Participants who are able to complete the visit of seven churches within the city received tokens.

Following Good Friday rites, several churches across the province also held Easter Vigil ceremonies and Masses to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ.

To ensure public safety, police and local government units set up health and security stations across the province during the Holy Week.