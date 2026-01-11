Thousands witness Kuraldal Kawakasan

Devotees gathered in large numbers for the annual “Kuraldal Kawakasan” in honor of Apung Lucia in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Sasmuan, Pampanga.

The event gathered 2,000 participants on Friday night, January 10, 2026.

Amidst the downpour, the celebration began with a Mass held in a compact area prior to the “Kuraldal,” presided over by Father Mark Manabat, with visiting priest Joseph Theodore Valencia.

According to Sonjai Salenga, the town’s tourism officer, this year’s observance marked a change from previous celebrations.

The town official said the image of Apung Lucia was placed in a carroza for the procession.

The procession commenced at around 10 PM and devotees engaged in the traditional kuraldal, dancing continuously while chanting “pwera sakit!” a call for illness and misfortune to be driven away, and a prayer for fertility and abundance.

Salenga also said that some devotees brought children, whom they had prayed for in past years, returning to the celebration to express gratitude after their wishes were granted.

The town’s “Pakawasa” was also revived by Mayor Catalina Cabrera, a tradition of sharing and devotion during the Kuraldal.

Pakawasa welcomes devotees passing the Municipal Hall with free porridge of shrimp, chicken, and pork.

Local band Sasmuan 31 served as the “mosikus” (local marching band) for the event, providing the music that accompanied the ritual dancing.

Allan Maninang of the Sasmuan Radio Assistance and Rescue Group (SARAG) said no injuries were reported during the celebration.

Major Guido Gragasin, chief of the Sasmuan Police, said no major incidents were recorded all throughout the event.