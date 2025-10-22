Tilapia FIESTA 2025 held in San Fernando

The 2025 Tilapia FIESTA (Farms and Industry Encounters through the Science and Technology Agenda) was launched on Tuesday, October 21 in the City of San Fernando.

Themed “From Pond to Plate: Celebrating a Sustainable Tilapia Industry,” the three-day event on October 21 to 23 brings together scientists, researchers, farmers, aquapreneurs, and industry players in Central Luzon.

Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Director Marita Carlos said the festival aims to promote technologies that strengthen the country’s aquaculture sector.

“This three-day fiesta is filled with different activities that will showcase the trends in the tilapia industry in the seven provinces of Central Luzon. It is open to everybody, so come and visit,” Carlos said.

The event features exhibits, forums, student competitions, and a cooking show.

It is designed to highlight the innovations that contribute to a sustainable and technology-driven tilapia industry.

Carlos said the Tilapia FIESTA 2025 is part of the commitment of the government and private sector "to advance a resilient aquaculture industry that connects science and society, from pond to plate."