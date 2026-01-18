TRB approves NLEX toll rate adjustment

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has authorized NLEX Corporation to adjust its toll by ₱6 in the open system and ₱0.26 per kilometer in the closed system, effective January 20, 2026.

The tollway firm said the adjustment followed the prescribed regulatory process and underwent thorough review by the TRB.

This represents the second and final tranche of the approved periodic toll rate adjustments originally due in 2023.

To mitigate the impact on expressway users, the increase was previously deferred and implemented in two tranches.

Under the new toll fee matrix, motorists traveling anywhere within the open system will pay an additional ₱6 for Class 1 vehicles (regular cars and SUVs), ₱12 for Class 2 vehicles (buses and small trucks), and ₱16 for Class 3 vehicles.

The open system runs from Metro Manila in the cities of Navotas, Valenzuela, and Caloocan to Marilao, Bulacan, while the closed system covers the portion between Bocaue, Bulacan, and Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, as well as Subic-Tipo.

Those traveling the full length of NLEX between Metro Manila and Mabalacat City will pay an additional ₱24 for Class 1 vehicles, ₱60 for Class 2 vehicles, and ₱72 for Class 3 vehicles.

NLEX said periodic toll adjustments are necessary to ensure the continued delivery of safe, efficient, and quality expressway service, while maintaining the long-term viability of the privately funded infrastructure investments.

To help minimize the impact of the toll rate increase on inflation and support food price stability, the tollway company said it will continue to implement the government's toll rebate program for vehicles transporting agricultural products that are duly accredited by the Department of Agriculture.

From 2022 to 2025, the tollway company said it has embarked on infrastructure projects and improvements in its road networks that enhanced the safety, mobility, and convenience of motorists.

These include the completion of the SFEX Capacity Expansion, and the Candaba 3rd Viaduct, road raising of the San Simon area, expansion of the Meycauayan Northbound Exit and the construction of the new F. Raymundo Northbound Exit, improvements in roadway lighting and furniture, and the enhancement and safety repairs of bridges and overpasses, it added.

System enhancements and equipment upgrades were also completed to improve motorists’ experience at the toll plazas.

In the pipeline is the completion of the first two-kilometer section of the NLEX-C5 Northlink from NLEX Mindanao toll plaza to Quirino Highway in Novaliches this year, NLEX said.

The company added that this new expressway section will be welcome news for NLEX commuters who currently face daily traffic gridlock in the congested portions of Mindanao Avenue.