TRB approves updated NLEX connector toll rates

CLARK FREEPORT — The Toll Regulatory Board has authorized the collection of the updated toll rates for the NLEX Connector effective October 15, 2024.​

The toll adjustment is part of the program to collect the opening toll for the NLEX Connector on a staggered basis to cushion the impact to expressway users.

The initial rates were implemented last 2023, four months after the opening of the Caloocan to España Section in March.

With the opening of Section 2 from España to Magsaysay Boulevard in October 2023, NLEX Connector retained the original discounted rate to let motorists use the longer stretch for almost a year with no toll adjustment.

Full rates will be implemented once the NLEX Connector Project is completed.​

Under the approved toll matrix of the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), motorists using Class 1 vehicles (regular cars and SUVs) will be charged ₱119, Class 2 (buses and small trucks) and Class 3 vehicles (large trucks) will have to pay ₱299 and ₱418 flat rates, respectively.​

The NLEX Connector has improved the travel experience of motorists heading to Manila from the north and vice versa by reducing travel between C3 in Caloocan and Magsaysay Boulevard in Manila to just seven (7) minutes.​

​Providing an alternative route for all vehicle classes, this all-elevated expressway bolstered job and business opportunities in the areas it traverses by improving accessibility to and from the north.​

​One of the major industries that benefited from the NLEX Connector is the trucking and logistics sector.

The road provides them with a reliable alternative route that is accessible 24/7, without truck bans, increasing travel convenience, and improving movement of goods and cargo.​

It has also become more possible for people residing in the North to commute to study in Metro Manila as this expressway provides faster and easier access to the University Belt and its surrounding areas. ​

NLEX Connector is the first expressway in the Philippines to implement a barrierless system and uses 100% RFID, allowing faster transactions at toll plazas.