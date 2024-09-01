Tricycle drivers receive cash, food assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 2,996 tricycle operators from the Municipality of Arayat and the City of San Fernando received cash and food assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The beneficiaries received P3,000 each under the Individuals In Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the DSWD.

Governor Dennis Pineda distributed food packages to the beneficiaries consisting of five kilos of rice, chicken and hotdogs.

“Sana kahit paano po ay mairaos ninyo ang ilang araw sa pamamagitan po ng mga tulong na ito. Asahan po ninyo na hindi po rito natatapos ang suporta ng Kapitolyo sa inyo, mananatili pong bukas ang pintuan namin para tugunan ang mga pangangailangan ninyo,” Pineda told the beneficiaries.

The (AICS) is part of the DSWD's “protective services for the poor and marginalized sectors; and support to local government units (LGUs) and other partners.”