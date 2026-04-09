Tropical depression outside PAR unlikely to affect PH weather

MANILA – The low pressure area that developed into a tropical depression (TD) on Wednesday afternoon has a slim chance of affecting the country's weather condition, a forecaster said.

The TD was last tracked 3,000 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Benison Estareja said that since the cyclone is still far from the Philippine landmass, it is unlikely to have a direct effect on the weather.

"Generally fair weather still prevail across the country. Isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms are also possible," he said during a live forecast.

Estareja said the cyclone could possibly enter PAR by Thursday, and will be named "Caloy".

He said it is also possible that the cyclone could reach the severe tropical storm or even the typhoon category in the next six days.

However, he also mentioned that once inside PAR, the cyclone is forecast to recurve and head towards Japan.

He encouraged the public to monitor updates for possible changes in the forecast. (PNA)