UNDER-CONSTRUCTION BUILDING COLLAPSES

24 Workers Rescued, 23 More Still Trapped Under The Rubble. A nine-storey under-construction building along Teodoro Street in Balibago, Angeles City collapsed at 3 am on Sunday, May 24, 2026, trapping more than 30 workers.

This, prompted a large-scale search and rescue operation led by the Bureau of Fire Protection, Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Philippine National Police and other groups.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II assured of immediate assistance for affected individuals and responders.

The Angeles City government activated its Unified Command System to strengthen coordination among concerned agencies.

The BFP is leading the rescue and retrieval operations while the ACDRRMO is handling logistics and operational support.

The PNP for its part has intensified security and crowd control, while the City Information Office (CIO) is disseminating official information.

Initial reports from the ACDRRMO said 24 individuals were rescued from the collapsed structure.

Two other individuals were also rescued from a nearby apartelle affected by the collapse.

Authorities said search and rescue operations for the remaining 23 workers trapped inside the collapsed building.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the incident area to prevent disruptions to the ongoing rescue operations.

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and MMDA Chairperson Nicolas Torre III, who went to the area, said their respective agencies are ready to provide assistance and equipment for the ongoing rescue operations.

Pampanga First District Congressman Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr. has requested the DPWH to send crew and equipment to help in the rescue operations.

The lawmaker also asked the Department of Transportation to send K9 units to help in the rescue of the 23 trapped workers.