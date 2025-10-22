UNDP, Capitol eye partnership on disaster response programs

The Provincial Government of Pampanga and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have agreed to work on the province's disaster response.

The cooperation involves the SHIELD Project (Strengthening Institutions and Empowering Localities against Disasters and Climate Change), a two-year initiative aimed at strengthening the provincial government's disaster preparedness and climate resilience.

The Pampanga Capitol said the project will be implemented with the help of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), UN-Habitat, and other groups.

The provincial government said that the program will help "local government units improve land-use planning, hazard mapping, and access to resilience funds for projects such as drainage systems, sea walls, and early warning systems."

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda said the main threat is no longer Mount Pinatubo but the silted Pampanga River, which causes flooding.

“Through SHIELD, we aim to make Pampanga safer, stronger, and better prepared for any disaster,” she said.

The Capitol said that SHIELD will also promote digital tools for faster disaster response.

The project is also seen to promote inclusive community participation --- ensuring that women, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), and other sectors play an active role in disaster resilience planning.