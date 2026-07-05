Unilab, Mercury Drug conduct blood screening, bone scanning

The Unilab, in partnership with Mercury Drug Corporation, has provided free bone scanning and blood screening services for Pampanga residents.

The company said the project is aimed to bring preventive healthcare closer to communities where early detection can make a significant difference.

“We provide free bone scanning and blood screening because these are not common services that are offered to our valued consumers. We are grateful to our long time partner, Mercury Drug, which has the widest network of stores nationwide, for enabling us to reach out to them,” said Marlon Carpizo, Unilab Customer Team Head for Mercury, during the activity held at Mercury Drug Drive Thru in Sto. Cristo, Angeles City recently.

“We hope that through this activity, our customers will be able to appreciate the importance of health; that prevention is better than cure by understanding potential health risks and taking proactive steps to protect their well-being,” Ronaldo Rañada, President of Mercury Drug Trinity, Regional Corporation, Luzon Area, for his part said.

Rañada emphasized that the free health screening services aim to ease the burden of customers, especially those facing financial constraints.

“Maganda naman yung experience para may baseline kung ano yung bone density. May mga nag-iisip kung bakit nagiging brittle yung bones nila at a certain age. Akala nila habang tumatanda, mahulog ka lang sa kama fracture femoral neck na o kaya Colles’ fracture,“ said Mario Lazatin, one of the patients who availed of the free service.

Lazatin said the screening helped him understand his bone health and the importance of monitoring health conditions before symptoms become serious.

Blood screening can identify conditions such as anemia, while bone screening can detect low bone density and osteoporosis, the Unilab said.

Early diagnosis allows timely treatment and preventive measures, helping patients maintain their health and avoid complications.

“I encourage everyone to take care of their blood and bone health by eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, attending regular health checkups, and participating in free screening programs whenever possible. Early detection can make a big difference in preventing serious health problems and maintaining a healthy life,” said Dr. Maria Venielle Bonus-Bungay, general physician.

Bonus-Bungay advised individuals to get screened if they experience symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, and other related concerns.

She noted that among blood disorders, anemia remains one of the most common conditions. It may result from iron deficiency, nutritional deficiencies, chronic illnesses, or other underlying causes.

For bone-related conditions, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis are among the most common.

Osteoporosis weakens bones and increases the risk of fractures, while osteoarthritis causes joint pain and stiffness that may affect mobility and daily activities.

These conditions are commonly observed among women aged 40 and above, as well as adults who frequently experience fatigue and dizziness.

This was affirmed by women’s health advocate and Biofemme Operations Manager Leia Anchetta, who emphasized that women face increased risks of bone and blood-related disorders over time, underscoring the need for regular health monitoring and preventive measures.

Bone density mass decreases, which can lead to lead to porous, brittle, and weak bones.

Supplements such as Calciumade has Calcium and Vitamin D, which can help strengthen bones and prevent osteoporosis.

Hemarate FA with Folic Acid addresses both anemia and folate deficiency.

Calciumade and Hemarate are products of Biofemme, a subsidiary of Unilab. Both are available in all Mercury Drugstores.

Unilab said it will hold free bone and blood screening in other Mercury Drugstores across the country.