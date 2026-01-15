Use e-license, online payment for paying fines - DOTr chief

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Tuesday said motorists may present their electronic driver’s license (e-license) during traffic stops and may pay their fines online.

In a radio interview over DZRH, Lopez said e-licenses and other digitalization efforts of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) are in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to find ways to ease processes without sacrificing the essence of traffic laws.

“Wala po kayong actual physical card pero may e-driver's license kayo at kapag kayo po ay nahuli o mayroon kayong paglabag sabihin na natin, ang gagawin n'yo lang po ay ipakita nyo sa enforcer ang inyong e-driver's license na to be accessed through Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) portal (You don’t have a physical card but you have an e-driver’s license and when you’re apprehended, you just need to show the enforcer your e-driver’s license accessible through LTMS),” he said.

The policy was released through the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Department Order (DO) No. 2023-015.

Under the DO, "LTO law enforcement officers and their deputized agents are enjoined to accept an e-license as a valid form of authorization and identification to operate a motor vehicle.”

E-licenses are issued to those who renew their license through the LTMS portal.

“Ito pong (e-license) ay isa ring rason kung bakit hindi na kailangang i-confiscate ang actual physical license,” he said.

An e-license may be accessed through the LTMS and the eGovPH super app.

Lopez also said drivers who receive a ticket, also called the Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP), need to pay their fine online.

“Paraan yan ng gobyerno na maging kumbinyente at tunay ang serbisyo publiko. Pwede mo naman bayaran online 'yan (This is the government’s way of making real and convenient public service. You can pay this online),” he said.

In a separate statement, the LTO said an e-license can be presented to LTO law enforcers during a traffic inspection or an apprehension.

It said only the official e-license through the LTMS or eGovPH app is accepted by enforcers, not screenshots or photocopy of the license. (PNA)