Village chair mulls refiling graft rap vs Gonzales

A barangay chairman in Mexico town said he is set to refile before the Office of the Ombudsman a graft complaint against former Pampanga Third District Congressman Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. over the alleged awarding of ₱611-million in flood-control projects to his family’s construction firm.

Barangay Santo Cristo Chairman Terence Napao, who also heads the Association of Barangay Captains in Mexico, said he would refile the case in September.

The complaint was filed in 2023 and dismissed by the Ombudsman in December 2024.

The barangay leader alleged that A.D. Gonzales Jr. Construction & Trading Co., Inc., a firm linked to Gonzales, bagged ₱611,577,718.40 worth of projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) between February and May 2023.

Also named in the complaint were Gonzales’ children and relatives who are now holding public office, as well as several DPWH Region 3 officials.

Napao cited Securities and Exchange Commission records showing that Gonzales held majority ownership of the construction firm and served as its president until 2015.

He said this represented a conflict of interest since Gonzales was a lawmaker when the contracts were awarded.

Despite the dismissal of the case, Napao claimed that the allegations remain valid.

He added that he decided to refile the case amid the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probe on alleged irregularities in flood-control projects nationwide.

In a press statement, Gonzales described the issue as “old” and said it was already dismissed by the Ombudsman in 2023.

He added that he is ready to face the accusations in the proper forum.