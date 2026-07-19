Village chief nabbed in road rage shooting

A barangay captain in Lubao, Pampanga was arrested after he allegedly shot a truck driver following a road rage incident in Guagua on Friday, July 17.

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) said the shooting occurred after the 42-year-old suspect and the truck driver figured in a heated confrontation while traversing the Jose Abad Santos Avenue in Barangay San Antonio, Guagua town.

Police withheld the identity of the suspect, including the barangay where he serves as village chief.

The 28-year-old truck driver reportedly sustained a gunshot wound on his right leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police were able to arrest the suspect in Barangay Sta. Maria, Lubao less than 12 hours after the incident.

Investigators used CCTV footage and conducted vehicle tracing and coordination with the Guagua and Lubao Municipal Police Stations, along with nearby police units to track down the suspect.

The village chairman's licensed firearm, which is believed to have been used in the shooting, was recovered during the arrest.

The gun will undergo forensic examination as authorities prepare the appropriate criminal charges against the suspect.