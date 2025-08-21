Villanueva grateful to PBBM for acting on flood control mess

MANILA – Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Thursday lauded President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for responding to long-standing appeals to address alleged anomalies in flood control projects, saying the move answers the concerns of communities suffering from persistent flooding.

Villanueva recalled being surprised when Marcos, in his 2024 State of the Nation Address, cited 5,500 completed flood control projects, noting that residents of Bulacan, his home province, have yet to feel improvement.

The senator added that reports of failed projects, particularly in Bulacan, continue to reach his office, and those responsible should be held accountable.

“Mahalaga pong mabigyan ng sagot ang ating mga kababayan at mapanagot ang mga may kinalaman dito sa problema sa unli-baha (It is important to give answers to our people and hold accountable those behind this problem of unending floods),” he said.

Villanueva welcomed the privilege speech of Senator Panfilo Lacson, who detailed systemic corruption in the implementation of flood control projects, including failed and ghost projects.

He said the exposé reinforced the clamor for accountability.

“Isa po ito sa talagang na-miss natin kay Senator Ping (This is one of the things we really missed from Senator Ping),” Villanueva said. (PNA)