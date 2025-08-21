Virgen de los Remedios canonical coronation set

Devotees of the Roman Catholic Church at the Archdiocese of San Fernando will commemorate the 69th anniversary of the canonical coronation of their patroness, the Virgen de los Remedios, on September 8, 2025.

This year's coronation ceremonies will be held at 3 PM at the Pampanga Capitol Grounds in the City of San Fernando.

This year’s theme, “Mitmung Kapanayan king Pamaglakbe; Indung Maria Yang Kayanatabe,” is part of the ongoing Jubilee Year celebration as “Pilgrims of Hope.”

Archbishop Florentino G. Lavarias said the images of the Virgen de los Remedios and the Santo Cristo del Perdon y Caridad will be transferred from the Repository Chapel to the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando on August 29 at 2:30 PM.

Novena masses will be held across all parishes in the archdiocese from August 30 to September 7.

The church circular said that a prayer will take place at 2 PM at the Metropolitan Cathedral. It will be followed by the Ritu ning Pamagmulta at Prusisyun and the procession of the images to the Pampanga Capitol Grounds.

The images will be returned, through a procession, to the VDLR Repository Chapel.