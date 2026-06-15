Volunteers plant trees during Pinatubo Day

In commemoration of the 35th Mount Pinatubo Eruption, workers from Angeles City Water District (ACWD), PrimeWater, Crystal Bridges and Texin Inc; and volunteers from the EPZA Tigers, Eagles, Samahan Ng Pagmimiha Ng Ayta Ng Sitio Balaraw and Tau Gamma Phi, participate in a tree-planting activity at Sitio Balaro on Monday morning.

More than 200 Rambutan seedlings were planted during the activity.

ACWD General Manager Guy Lopez expressed hopes that the observance of Pinatubo Day may serve as a reminder to people, especially the youth, to respect and protect the environment.

He said dealing with the catastrophe, Kapampangans have proven their strength, cooperation and resilience.

Lopez said more than 700 indigenous people died during the eruption of Mount Pinatubo.

The ACWD and PrimeWater Angeles/Crystal Bridges have adopted 30 hectares of ancestral land for its Watershed Reforestation Project.

This initiative aims to protect local water sources and enhance the environment, according to Lopez.

He also stressed the need to reforest protected watershed areas and mitigate environmental damage from infrastructure and disasters. (PR)