Watami Grill launches 'Everyday Japanese' menu

Watami Grill by The Bistro Group has introduced its new Everyday Japanese Menu, focusing on simple, well-made dishes meant to be enjoyed any day of the week.

Leading the kitchen is Masaaki Ishikawa, a chef with 30 years of experience in Japan and abroad. His approach is straightforward: serve Japanese food that respects tradition while staying relevant today.

Ishikawa said his goal is to create dishes that people can enjoy regularly, not just on special occasions.

The menu features several new highlights. The Sushi Masterpieces offer a fresh take on the usual sushi platter. Each selection is carefully prepared and served on a signature ladder-style board, making it easy to share and enjoy a variety of flavors and textures.

For something warm and filling, the Stone Pot Pepper Rice is a key dish. It combines thinly sliced beef, seasoned with Japanese black pepper, served over steamed rice in a hot stone pot. A soy-based sauce is added to bring everything together.

Another addition is The Smoked Series, where dishes are lightly infused with wood smoke before serving. This includes both cooked dishes and fresh sashimi, adding a subtle layer of flavor and a simple visual presentation when served.

The menu also keeps familiar favorites. Japanese-style ramen remains available, offering a comforting option for diners. For dessert, the Signature Matcha Cheesecake provides a balanced finish with its mix of creamy texture and matcha flavor.

With this updated menu, Watami Grill focuses on making Japanese food more accessible—simple, consistent, and easy to enjoy anytime.

Watami has three branches in Central Luzon namely SM City Clark Skyline, Vista Mall Malolos, and Vista Mall Bulacan.