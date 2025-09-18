Wind signal lifted as Mirasol exits PAR; Nando maintains strength

MANILA – No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in effect as Tropical Depression (TD) Mirasol is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Thursday.

However, the southwest monsoon or "habagat" will cause strong to gale-force gusts across La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga, Benguet, Mimaropa, Quezon, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

Moderate seas will prevail in the eastern seaboard of mainland Cagayan; the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur; the western seaboard of Pangasinan.

Mariners of motorboats and similarly-sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures.

Mirasol is forecast to move northwestward and make landfall over Southern China on Saturday, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, TD Nando maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It was located 1,335 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon as of 10 a.m.

PAGASA said Nando is unlikely to affect the weather in the next 48 hours.

It is forecast to enhance the southwest monsoon over the weekend, which could result in heavy rains, according to the weather bureau. (PNA)