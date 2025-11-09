Work, classes suspended due to Super Typhoon Uwan

Work, classes suspended

due to Super Typhoon UwanThe Office of the President and the Pampanga Provincial Government have issued separate orders suspending work in government offices and face-to-face classes due to Super Typhoon Uwan.

In Memorandum Circular No. 106 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin “by authority of the President,” Malacañang announced the suspension of work in government offices in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B, V, and VIII on November 10, 2025.

The circular also stated that “classes at all levels in the aforementioned Regions, Region VI, Region VII, and the Negros Island Region are also suspended on 10 and 11 November 2025.”

Malacañang ordered that “agencies responsible for basic, vital and health services, preparedness and response duties must continue to remain operational” and “all other government agencies in the aforementioned regions may implement alternate work arrangements, as may be necessary, subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations.”

The memorandum added that “the localized cancellation or suspension of classes and/or work in government offices in other regions may be implemented by their respective Local Chief Executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules and regulations.”

It also noted that “the suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.”

The circular, issued in Manila on November 9, 2025, took effect immediately.

In Pampanga, Acting Governor Dennis G. Pineda issued on November 8, 2025 Executive Order No. 25-2025 suspending face-to-face classes in all levels of public and private schools in the province on November 10 and 11, 2025.

Pineda emphasized that affected educational centers “may implement their choice of any alternative learning delivery modality applicable or execute their respective learning continuity plans accordingly.”The Office of the President and the Pampanga Provincial Government have issued separate orders suspending work in government offices and face-to-face classes due to Super Typhoon Uwan.

In Memorandum Circular No. 106 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin “by authority of the President,” Malacañang announced the suspension of work in government offices in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B, V, and VIII on November 10, 2025.

The circular also stated that “classes at all levels in the aforementioned Regions, Region VI, Region VII, and the Negros Island Region are also suspended on 10 and 11 November 2025.”

Malacañang ordered that “agencies responsible for basic, vital and health services, preparedness and response duties must continue to remain operational” and “all other government agencies in the aforementioned regions may implement alternate work arrangements, as may be necessary, subject to applicable laws, rules and regulations.”

The memorandum added that “the localized cancellation or suspension of classes and/or work in government offices in other regions may be implemented by their respective Local Chief Executives, pursuant to relevant laws, rules and regulations.”

It also noted that “the suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.”

The circular, issued in Manila on November 9, 2025, took effect immediately.

In Pampanga, Acting Governor Dennis G. Pineda issued on November 8, 2025 Executive Order No. 25-2025 suspending face-to-face classes in all levels of public and private schools in the province on November 10 and 11, 2025.

Pineda emphasized that affected educational centers “may implement their choice of any alternative learning delivery modality applicable or execute their respective learning continuity plans accordingly.”