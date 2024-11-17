Youth joins mangrove planting in Sasmuan

SASMUAN — The Sangguniang Kabataan Provincial Federation (SKPF) and the Municipal Government of Sasmuan led a tree planting event last November 14 in Barangay Malusac here.

The activity was led by SK Federation President John Carlo Cruz and Mayor Catalina Cabrera.

The participants included 50 youth volunteers including local youth development officers and presidents of the Sanggunaing Kabataan from the province’s 21 towns and cities.

Cabrera said tree-planting helps increase the mangrove cover of the barangay. She added that the trees will help shield the coastal town from strong winds and water surges during typhoons.

The mayor said that mangroves serve as breeding grounds of fish and other marine life.

Cabrera added that a healthy mangrove forest cover will translate to more fish for the immediate communities.

Some 500 mangroves and 200 palm saplings were planted during the activity.

Volunteers from the Provincial Youth Development Office, Pampanga- Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) supported the project.