Zero balance bill beneficiaries reach 1.6 million

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday that at least 1.6 million patients have so far benefited from the Marcos administration’s Zero Balance Billing program.

Latest data from the agency showed the government has shouldered hospital bills amounting to PHP95 billion from July 2025 to January 2026, under the initiative.

In a statement on Saturday, the DOH said it would continue pushing for the program's expansion to include shared pay ward for PhilHealth direct contributors, such as middle-class employees.

“Sa pagpapalakas ng Zero Balance Billing, iniutos din ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. na kailangang mas maramdaman pa ng middle-class workers ang benepisyo ng gobyerno (In strengthening the Zero Balance Billing, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. also emphasized the need to let middle-class workers benefit from the government),” it said.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang mga shared pay ward ay hindi pa kasama sa Zero Balance Billing (At present, the shared pay ward is not yet covered by the Zero Balance Billing).”

Beyond DOH facilities, the agency is preparing to implement the initiative in select local government unit hospitals.

Under the Zero Balance Billing, patients in DOH hospitals no longer have to pay for medical services, medicines, and the professional fees of doctors. (PNA)