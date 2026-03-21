Long-delayed Sta. Ines-Atlu Bola bypass road opens to motorists

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday opened to motorists the Sta. Ines-Atlu Bola bypass road, which has been in the works for six years, in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, who inspected the project last January, led the opening of the 1.2-kilometer bypass road.

It is expected to ease traffic congestion along the McArthur Highway and provide quicker access to and from the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) via the Sta. Ines exit.

Meanwhile, motorists and commuters will now have a faster and shorter trip from Davao City to Tagum City after the opening of the northbound lane of the Tuganay Bridge on Thursday.

Dizon said the opening of the northbound lane is a great relief to the more than 30,000 motorists and commuters who pass through the bridge every day, especially with the upcoming Holy Week.

The project has been unfinished for almost five years and has been causing heavy traffic in the city.

Works also resumed on the long-delayed Aganan Flyover at the intersection of Benigno S. Aquino Jr. Avenue and Felix Gorriceta Avenue in Pavia, Iloilo.

The President earlier ordered Dizon to immediately complete the remaining portion of the flyover so that its northbound lane can be opened to motorists before the end of the year.

The entire flyover is expected to be completed by March 2027. (PNA)