Pampanga

Long weekend in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — An extended long weekend is up for Kapampangans starting today, December 8, until Monday, December 11.

December 8, Friday, is declared a special non-working holiday in the country through Republic Act No. 10966 in commemoration of the feast of Immaculate Conception.

December 11, a Monday, marks the annual celebration of the founding anniversary of the province of Pampanga.

Malacañan issued Proclamation No. 2226 which declared Pampanga Day as a public holiday in the province.

The province will be celebrating the 452nd Pampanga Day this year with various activities culminating with the Most Outstanding Kapampangan Awarding ceremony.

