Long weekend set next week

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- A long weekend is up ahead after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on August 15 issued Proclamation No. 665, moving the observance of Ninoy Aquino Day (a special non-working holiday) from Wednesday, August 21 to Friday, August 23.

The long weekend starts on August 23 as National Heroes Day, a regular holiday, falls on August 26, a Monday.

August 24 is a Saturday and August 25 is a Sunday.

Proclamation No. 665 (Amending Proclamation No. 368 S. 2023 Declaring the Regular Holidays and Special [Non-Working] Days for Year 2024) states that "in order to provide for a longer weekend thereby promoting domestic tourism, the celebration of Ninoy Aquino Day may be moved from 21 August 2024 (Wednesday) to 23 August 2024 (Friday), provided that the historical significance of Ninoy Aquino Day is maintained."

Another long weekend will be in November (November 1, Friday: All Saints’ Day; November 2, Saturday: All Souls’ Day; and (November 3: Sunday).

In December this year, the long weekend was scheduled from December 28 to December 31, 2024, as Rizal Day on December 30 falls on a Monday and New Year's Eve (last day of 2024) falls on a Tuesday.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), as directed in Proclamation No. 665, has issued Labor Advisory No. 9 stipulating pay rules for the two holidays this month.

For August 21, the agency said that the “no work, no pay” principle will apply. Employees who will not work that day will not be compensated.

The DOLE noted that such rule will apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day.

For work done during the special holiday, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 130 percent).

If an employee reported to work in excess of eight hours, the employer shall pay an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

If the worker went to work during the special day which also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 50 percent of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 150 percent).

As for employees who work in excess of eight hours during the special day that also falls on a rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 150 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

Workers who will work on August 26 will receive a total of 200 percent of the wage for that day for the first eight hours (basic wage x 200 percent).

For work done in excess of eight hours, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent (basic wage x 200 percent × 130 percent).

Employees who work during a regular holiday that also falls on a rest day will receive an additional 30 percent of the basic wage of 200 percent (basic wage x 200 percent × 130 percent).

For work done in excess of eight hours during a regular holiday that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).