Loud and Proud? Not Always.

There is perhaps no people in the world more capable of getting behind a Filipino athlete than us Filipinos.

Give us someone carrying a Philippine flag, and we will cheer.

Give us someone of Filipino descent, and we will claim them as one of our own.

Heck, give us an international athlete with a Filipina wife, and suddenly, “Pinoy pride!” becomes part of the conversation.

That is how deeply sports are woven into our culture. From Flash Elorde, Lydia de Vega and Efren “Bata” Reyes to Manny Pacquiao, Filipino athletes have given us countless reasons to celebrate.

Today, a new generation is finding inspiration in Alexandra Eala, whose remarkable rise in tennis has brought the sport to the attention of millions of Filipinos. And that is a beautiful thing.

But perhaps, as we welcome more Filipinos into sports that we have not traditionally followed as closely, there is something else we need to learn: Supporting an athlete also means respecting the sport.

For decades, basketball has practically been our unofficial national sport. You can find a basketball court in almost every subdivision, community and barangay. We grow up with the sound of sneakers squeaking, whistles blowing and crowds shouting at every three-pointer, steal and dunk.

We cheer loudly. We shout. We clap. We heckle. We celebrate every play. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that—when the sport calls for it. But not every sport is basketball.

Over the years, Filipinos have embraced different sports. Women's volleyball has grown tremendously in popularity. Pickleball is the latest craze. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, billiards was everywhere. We have long supported other disciplines as well.

Each sport, however, has its own culture.

Its own history.

Its own traditions.

And, importantly, its own etiquette.

This is particularly relevant now as more Filipinos follow tennis because of Alex Eala.

Tennis is not basketball.

It is not volleyball.

It is not a game where every point requires a roaring crowd.

There are moments when spectators are expected to remain quiet—particularly while a player is serving or preparing to execute a shot. The silence is not an absence of excitement. It is part of the environment that allows athletes to concentrate and perform.

There is a time to cheer.

There is a time to applaud.

And there is a time to be quiet.

That distinction matters.

Some of Eala's opponents have expressed displeasure over certain behavior from Filipino spectators. We should listen—not because we should be ashamed of being passionate, but because we should be mature enough to recognize when our enthusiasm crosses the line of proper sportsmanship.

We should not embarrass Alexandra Eala by cheering for her in a way that disrespects her opponents or the traditions of the sport she represents.

In fact, we should do the opposite.

We should make her proud.

Alex Eala has consistently carried herself with class, humility and respect. Whether she wins or loses, she represents herself and our country with remarkable composure.

Perhaps her fans should follow her example.

There is a certain irony when an athlete behaves with greater sportsmanship than the people cheering for her.

We can be passionate without being obnoxious.

We can be proud without being disrespectful.

We can be loud when the moment calls for it—and gracefully quiet when it doesn't.

This applies not only to tennis.

Imagine shouting while someone is attempting a crucial shot in billiards.

Or distracting a bowler during his approach.

Or making unnecessary noise during an archer's concentration.

Or disrupting a gymnast's routine.

Or shouting while an athlete is attempting a pole vault.

Or talking loudly while two chess players are deep in thought.

The rules of the game may differ, but the principle is the same:

Respect the athlete. Respect the opponent. Respect the sport.

Some new tennis fans argue that sports evolve, and therefore tennis should simply adapt to louder crowds.

Yes, sports evolve. Rules change. Formats change. Technology changes. Audiences change.

But evolution does not mean that every tradition should be discarded.

There is a difference between bringing new energy to a sport and disregarding the culture that has sustained it for generations.

We don't need to turn every sport into basketball just because basketball is what we know best.

Instead, perhaps we should learn.

If you are a new tennis fan because of Alex Eala, welcome.

Learn the rules.

Learn the traditions.

Learn when to cheer.

Learn when to applaud.

And learn when to keep quiet.

That is not being less Filipino.

That is being a better sports fan.

The passion should never disappear.

But passion is even more powerful when accompanied by respect.

So cheer for Alex Eala.

Wave the Philippine flag.

Celebrate every ace, winner and match point.

Be loud and proud when the sport allows it.

And perhaps the best way we can support Eala is not merely by cheering for her—but by becoming the kind of fans that an athlete as classy as Alex deserves.