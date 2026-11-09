LOVE AT FIRST WOOF! Comes to SM City Clark

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga, November 6, 2026 - Get ready for an afternoon filled with wagging tails, happy paws, and heartwarming moments at SM City Clark, brings Love at First Woof! to the Paw Park Sky Line on November 14, Saturday, at 5 PM.

In partnership with the Angeles City Veterinary Office and Noah's Ark Dog & Cat Shelter, the event features a pet adoption drive and free anti-rabies vaccination for cats and dogs, giving more fur babies a chance to find loving homes while promoting responsible pet ownership.

Whether you're looking for a new furry best friend or simply want to celebrate your love for pets, gather your family and fellow fur parents for this pawsome community event at your most-loved mall, SM City Clark.

At SM City Clark, there's always room for more love, one paw at a time.