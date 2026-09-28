Love Bus project to serve Pampanga communities

Commuters in Pampanga will soon have access to 16 fully electric Love Buses through a public-private partnership between the MVP Group Tulong Kapatid and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), providing a cleaner and more inclusive option for persons with disabilities (PWDs), women, and senior citizens.

The partnership was formalized through a ceremonial signing, led by MVP Group Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan and DSWD Central Luzon Regional Director Venus F. Rebuldela, with Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda and heads of the MVP Group’s CSR Tulong Kapatid participating in the event.

The initiative is being implemented under the DSWD Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) Love Bus, which provides accessible public transportation while creating livelihood opportunities for PWD associations, through a profit-sharing model that allows them to become part-owners and operators of the buses. Global Electric Transport (GET), DSWD’s implementing partner, will support the deployment and full operation of the electric buses in Pampanga.

The fleets are designed with accessibility features, including ramps and designated spaces for wheelchair users.

"My hopes for these buses are both ordinary and meaningful. It is for students to get to school on time, for nurses to make it to their shifts without riding multiple jeepneys and tricycles. The hope is for the man in a wheelchair to be able to make it to the hospital for his check-up, even if they are alone,” said Pangilinan.

“By establishing PWD-Electric Transportation Services (ETS) for SLP Associations from the MVP Group's donation, this initiative does far more than deploy electric vehicles, it promotes the long-term economic self-reliance of Persons with Disabilities,” said Director Rebuldela.

Eight electric buses will be provided by the MVP Group, with another eight to be provided by DSWD as its counterpart, bringing the total to 16 units.

Of the MVP Group’s eight buses, four units will be provided by PLDT-Smart Foundation, Inc., with support from First Pacific Co. Ltd. and ASA Philippines Foundation; two units by One Meralco Foundation and Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN); and one unit each by Metro Pacific Investments Foundation and Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

For Pampanga, the initiative addresses the daily commuting needs of its communities. Powered entirely by electricity, the Love Bus shows how sustainability can go hand in hand with inclusion.

The Love Buses can help residents reach workplaces, schools, healthcare facilities, government services, and other essential destinations with greater ease.

The ceremonial signing marks the beginning of the project, with the MVP Group, DSWD, GET, and the provincial government working together to bring the program closer to the communities it is intended to serve.

As the Love Buses begin their journey in Pampanga, they carry more than passengers—they carry opportunities for inclusion, livelihood, and a more sustainable future.