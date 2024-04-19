Love in Full Bloom at Vista Mall Pampanga for “Unveiled: A Wedding Fair Year 2”

“I love you...I will cherish you forever...

Just like a song, love is a beautiful adventure. Many have fallen for it and failed, but still, many have conquered it and won.

In San Fernando, Pampanga, LOVE is still the coolest thing in the world! Lovebirds and soon-to-weds of Central Luzon will be thrilled (again) as

Unveiled: A Wedding Fair Year 2— will present a complete and exciting array of bridal/ wedding essentials from topnotch suppliers of the region.

In partnership with Vista Mall Pampanga, JLB Event Management is bringing on this hot love month of May--- “Unveiled: A Wedding Fair Year 2, on May 17-19, 2024 at the 3rd Floor of Vista Mall Pampanga. This three-day gathering will boast the premier and most sought-after suppliers/ exhibitors showcasing everything from wedding dresses and suits/tuxedos to venues, photographers, florists, jewelers, caterers, and more. Watch out for fashion tidbits, demos, and giveaways or discounts. It's a one-stop-shop for couples to gather ideas and make connections for their special day.

The anticipated wedding fair recently held its organized launch before the media at Vista Mall Pampanga and was attended by its sponsors, suppliers and media. It talked about the attractive exclusive deals offered, and how diversed and exciting the fair would be on its 2nd year. The Q & A portion engaged the attendees well, and was followed by a sumptuous spread of sweet and savory dishes! The launch of “Unveiled: A Wedding Fair Year 2 sets the preview for this premier fair, come May.

So, be there on May 17th to 19th at Vista Mall Pampanga and enjoy the bustling weekend activity while exploring the options! Be awed from creativity and great displays of bridal dresses, floral arrangements, souvenirs, to delightful sampling of food and wedding cakes. It will surely be a lively experience and exciting atmosphere for couples who can gather inspiration and information for their upcoming weddings. Save the date! Save the LOVE! Check out this site: https://unveiledaweddingfair.com

PHOTO CREDITS: Atlee Trinidad of Dream Cabin Studios and Krizza Anne D. Almarines of Sunstar Pampanga

*Sponsors and Media Partners:

Nuan Farm & Resort

Kingsborough International Convention Center

Casa Esmeralda

Best Western Plus Metro Clark

Love Always By Lumen

The Dream Cabin Studio

CLTV36

Sunstar Pampanga

One Media Pampanga TV44

Punto! Central Luzon

Where In Pampanga

Wedding Exhibitors:

Wedding & Event Planner:

JLB Event Management

Venues:

Nuan Farm & Resort

Kingsborough International Convention Center

Casa Esmeralda

Best Western Plus Metro Clark

Orlys Events & Venue Resort

Quest Plus Conference Center Clark

Photography & Videography:

Love Always By Lumen

The Dream Cabin Studios

Studio Portraits Photography

Aba Photography

Gibsam Photo

Makeup Artists:

Postura By Marlon Martinez

Georgina Gabrillo Makeup Artistry

Event Stylists:

Floral Couture By Armando Angeles

Country Blossoms By Bernard Dalusung

Bridal Blooms Event Styling

C&C Flowers & Event Styling

Dream Events By Cheye Lutchiang

Jilliane’s Event Styling

Caterers:

Linelle’s Catering

De Florence Catering Services

G Bistro By Green Kitchen Catering

LolaIma

ADM Catering

XOC Catering Services

Fashion Designers:

Casa Moda By Mich Viray

Rich Sabinian

Jojo Macapinlac

Jaja Santos

Rop Syquia

Ryan Manansala

Rex Nicdao

Jhaymer Lui

Others:

Blue Saints

Kape Klasika

NYC Nomad Bar

Bottoms Up Mobile Bar

Moondrinks Mobile Bar

Benette’s Pastries Delicacies

Amoree Jewelry Shop

Happiness Invitations & Party Needs

Favour Lane

Silyuuh

Orbit Video Booth PH

The Bellascents Perfume Bar

DDL Homemade Cakes

Nifty Styles

Chrisney Lights & Sounds

Artforce Art & Sign