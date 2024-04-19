Love in Full Bloom at Vista Mall Pampanga for “Unveiled: A Wedding Fair Year 2”

“I love you...I will cherish you forever...
Just like a song, love is a beautiful adventure. Many have fallen for it and failed, but still, many have conquered it and won.
In San Fernando, Pampanga, LOVE is still the coolest thing in the world! Lovebirds and soon-to-weds of Central Luzon will be thrilled (again) as
Unveiled: A Wedding Fair Year 2— will present a complete and exciting array of bridal/ wedding essentials from topnotch suppliers of the region.
In partnership with Vista Mall Pampanga, JLB Event Management is bringing on this hot love month of May--- “Unveiled: A Wedding Fair Year 2, on May 17-19, 2024 at the 3rd Floor of Vista Mall Pampanga. This three-day gathering will boast the premier and most sought-after suppliers/ exhibitors showcasing everything from wedding dresses and suits/tuxedos to venues, photographers, florists, jewelers, caterers, and more. Watch out for fashion tidbits, demos, and giveaways or discounts. It's a one-stop-shop for couples to gather ideas and make connections for their special day.
The anticipated wedding fair recently held its organized launch before the media at Vista Mall Pampanga and was attended by its sponsors, suppliers and media. It talked about the attractive exclusive deals offered, and how diversed and exciting the fair would be on its 2nd year. The Q & A portion engaged the attendees well, and was followed by a sumptuous spread of sweet and savory dishes! The launch of “Unveiled: A Wedding Fair Year 2 sets the preview for this premier fair, come May.
So, be there on May 17th to 19th at Vista Mall Pampanga and enjoy the bustling weekend activity while exploring the options! Be awed from creativity and great displays of bridal dresses, floral arrangements, souvenirs, to delightful sampling of food and wedding cakes. It will surely be a lively experience and exciting atmosphere for couples who can gather inspiration and information for their upcoming weddings. Save the date! Save the LOVE! Check out this site: https://unveiledaweddingfair.com
PHOTO CREDITS: Atlee Trinidad of Dream Cabin Studios and Krizza Anne D. Almarines of Sunstar Pampanga
