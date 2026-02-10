Love, Luck & Longevity

It’s time to share love and good fortune at SM Supermalls as Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day come together in one festive experience. To make things extra special, SM Supermalls has prepared promos and activities that highlight themes of prosperity, romance, and community, so invite your loved ones to the SM Supermall near you for a celebration you’ll never forget.
Fortuitous bag charms, stickers, and crafts
Welcome the Lunar New Year by strolling through a unified Chinese New Year and Valentine’s pop-up bazaar, where tenants will be selling curated artisanal crafts and yummy goods fit for February’s twin celebration. Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone or treating yourself, hop into the special bazaar and you just might find what you’re looking for. Stickers, bag charms, eco bags, phone cases, accessories, and packed snacks will fill your shopping carts. Also, you can try out your skill and luck at the claw machines, and who knows, you might lure in a cute animal zodiac bestie.
Dine with Love and Lunar blessings #CNYMustTry
What’s a Valentine’s and Chinese New Year celebration without a sumptuous feast? There’s nothing like sitting at a table with great food, surrounded by your loved ones. Make new memories with a friend, a significant other, or family while dining in your favorite Chinese restaurant in your preferred SM Supermall. Devour dim sum, slurp long noodles, and crack open fortune cookies to celebrate the month of hearts and the Year of the Horse. And, as they like to say these days, “If you didn’t post it, it didn’t happen,” so don’t forget to share your experiences on social media and use the hashtag #CNYMustTry.
Picture-Perfect Love and Luck
Don’t just fill your social media feeds with food, how about pictures of yourself and your loved ones surrounded by money trees with angpaos? SM Supermalls will be adorned with Chinese New Year and Valentine’s-themed designs, including flower and pagoda arches and red lanterns. Since we are welcoming the Year of the Horse, cute renditions of the free-spirited animal will be everywhere! Don’t hesitate to snap a pose and share it with your friends.
Roar Into Rhythm: Lion and Dragon Dance
We have auspicious finds, delicious food, and colorful backdrops for this year’s twin celebration. Why not cap it off with a lion and dragon dance to elevate the festivity? Bop into the drums’ energetic rhythms and the dancers’ expressive movements, and make sure to take it in the moment. Don’t hesitate to join in the fun by dancing to the beat and taking videos or photos!
Start the Year of the Horse with delicious food, vibrant celebrations, and great company only at SM Supermalls! Visit or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.
SM Supermalls, one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers with 89 malls in the Philippines, marks four decades of growth with Filipinos, serving as a trusted space where diverse lifestyles and generations connect. As it enters a new era, SM Supermalls continues evolving with you, redefining the malling experience through sustainability, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping the future of retail and urban life with inclusive, meaningful experiences for all.