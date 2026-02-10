Pampanga

Love, Luck & Longevity

Gallop into the Year of the Horse with SM Supermalls
Give the perfect gift to your loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Visit Blue Magiv at the SM City Clark Valentine’s Day Bazaar.
Published on

It’s time to share love and good fortune at SM Supermalls as Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day come together in one festive experience. To make things extra special, SM Supermalls has prepared promos and activities that highlight themes of prosperity, romance, and community, so invite your loved ones to the SM Supermall near you for a celebration you’ll never forget.

Celebrate the festive vibes at the Chinese New Year Bazaar in SM malls across Central Luzon! Come with your friends, explore the stalls, and bring home something special to start the year right!
Shower her with glitz and glam—only at SM City Clark’s Valentine’s Bazaar.
Fortuitous bag charms, stickers, and crafts

Welcome the Lunar New Year by strolling through a unified Chinese New Year and Valentine’s pop-up bazaar, where tenants will be selling curated artisanal crafts and yummy goods fit for February’s twin celebration. Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone or treating yourself, hop into the special bazaar and you just might find what you’re looking for. Stickers, bag charms, eco bags, phone cases, accessories, and packed snacks will fill your shopping carts. Also, you can try out your skill and luck at the claw machines, and who knows, you might lure in a cute animal zodiac bestie.

Savor this Shrimp & Pork Wontons drizzled with House Special Spicy Sauce at Din Tai Fung, SM City Clark. Make your Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day celebration extra flavorful.
Good food, great company, and Birthday Noodles to share at Modern Shang, SM City Clark.
Soft, savory, and swimming in garlic goodness—our Steamed Fish Fillet is here for love & Lunar blessings. Celebrate at David’s Tea House, SM City Pampanga.
Savor love and prosperity this season at Classic Savory, SM Malls Central Luzon! Whether it’s Chinese New Year or Valentine’s Day, share good fortune and heartwarming meals with family and friends.
Nothing says Valentine’s + Chinese New Year like sharing a bubbling Kaixin Hotpot with loved ones. Find us at SM City Olongapo Downtown and SM City Telabastagan.
Feast, share, and make memories this Valentine’s & Chinese New Year at Mandarin 360, SM City Tarlac & SM City Telabastagan.
Dine with Love and Lunar blessings #CNYMustTry

What’s a Valentine’s and Chinese New Year celebration without a sumptuous feast? There’s nothing like sitting at a table with great food, surrounded by your loved ones. Make new memories with a friend, a significant other, or family while dining in your favorite Chinese restaurant in your preferred SM Supermall. Devour dim sum, slurp long noodles, and crack open fortune cookies to celebrate the month of hearts and the Year of the Horse. And, as they like to say these days, “If you didn’t post it, it didn’t happen,” so don’t forget to share your experiences on social media and use the hashtag #CNYMustTry.

Shoppers are greeted with SM City Baliwag’s Luv Mood Spot. From flowers to box of chocolates, SM City Baliwag will give you creative gift ideas and lots of options for Valentines.
Ring in the Chinese New Year with vibrant and grand festivities at SM City Clark—capture the moment with a photo at this massive New Year installation!
Wrapped in pink hues and sweet moments Celebrating Valentine’s Day at SM City Tarlac, where love, laughter, and cozy vibes make every moment pictureperfect.
Cupid called—he wants you to snap a shot at SM City Clark’s Valentine’s photo booth.
Love is in the air. Capture your special moment at SM City Olongapo Central and SM City Olongapo Downtown's V-Day photo spot and help us celebrate love in every form.
LUV IS THE VIBE this Valentine’s! Pose with our Giant Bouquet, soak in the romance, and snap insta-worthy shots.Share the LUV with your date, besties, and fam today at SM City Clark.
Feel the love and show your sweet mood this Valentine’s season at SM City Bataan’s Luv Mood Spot.
Picture-Perfect Love and Luck

Don’t just fill your social media feeds with food, how about pictures of yourself and your loved ones surrounded by money trees with angpaos? SM Supermalls will be adorned with Chinese New Year and Valentine’s-themed designs, including flower and pagoda arches and red lanterns. Since we are welcoming the Year of the Horse, cute renditions of the free-spirited animal will be everywhere! Don’t hesitate to snap a pose and share it with your friends.

Roar Into Rhythm: Lion and Dragon Dance

 

We have auspicious finds, delicious food, and colorful backdrops for this year’s twin celebration. Why not cap it off with a lion and dragon dance to elevate the festivity? Bop into the drums’ energetic rhythms and the dancers’ expressive movements, and make sure to take it in the moment. Don’t hesitate to join in the fun by dancing to the beat and taking videos or photos!

 

Start the Year of the Horse with delicious food, vibrant celebrations, and great company only at SM Supermalls! Visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

 

SM Supermalls, one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers with 89 malls in the Philippines, marks four decades of growth with Filipinos, serving as a trusted space where diverse lifestyles and generations connect. As it enters a new era, SM Supermalls continues evolving with you, redefining the malling experience through sustainability, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping the future of retail and urban life with inclusive, meaningful experiences for all.

