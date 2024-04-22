Love, pray for priests amid warning some are to lead laity to hell

First, this appeal: pray for priests, support them wholeheartedly in their saintly endeavors. Recent prophecies say some of them are willing to be martyrs for the faith and the laity, especially in the days of the Antichrist.

That said, I am again a small mouthpiece of credible Catholic mystics of our days. Rather, of the messages they have been receiving from Heaven in these apocalyptic times, especially in regard to evil infiltration of the Church, as well as misled priests who need to be prayed for.

In the Church-approved Marian apparitions in Akita Japan, the Blessed other told Sister Agnes Sasagawa (in part) on Oct. 13, 1973 as follows:

"The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that

one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres...churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.”

In the Marian apparitions in Garabandal, Spain (which contemporary St. Padre Pio expressly supported as supernaturally authentic), the Blessed Mother told visionary Conchita Gonzalez on June 18, 1965 as follows:

"Many cardinals, many bishops, and many priests are on the road to perdition and are taking many souls with them."

(Here, I am reminded of priests who seem to dislike the Sacrament of Reconciliation, avoiding being held up in a confessional. One time, I almost had to kneel and beg a priest to hear the confessions of my three newly orphaned nieces as an offering for their recently deceased father. The priest came too early for Mass at a chapel nearby and was just loitering about. He initially vehemently protested, saying the children should instead seek confession in their own parish.)

Related messages continue to pour down from Heaven in our days. On April 12, 2024, Our Blessed Mother told mystic Eduaro Ferreira:

“Peace. My children, I invite you to persevere in your prayers. Pray. Pray. Today I ask you to pray for my sons, the priests. Do not stop praying for them. Difficult days are coming. Pray, my children. Fight by means of daily prayer. Little children, you are my chosen ones; as my little soldiers, do not become discouraged in the midst of the struggle. Pray. Here I invite you to pray for my favored sons [priests]. I am the Mystical Rose, Queen of Peace, Mother of the Church.”

Over in Brazil on April 13, 2024, Our Blessed Mother also warned of the “contamination of sacred persons, in a message to Pedro Regis. She said:

“Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to sincere conversion. Be obedient to my Call and imitate my Son Jesus in everything. You are living in a time of great tribulations and the moment has come for your sincere testimony.

“ Humanity is heading towards the spiritual abyss and those who are far from prayer will not be able to bear the weight of the trials that will come. Stay away from everything that leads you away from my Son Jesus. Take care of your spiritual life and do not allow the Devil to deceive you. Do not forget: in your hands, the Holy Rosary and Holy Scripture – in your heart, the love of truth.

“ The deadly poison of false doctrines will contaminate many consecrated persons and the truth will be present in few places. I suffer because of what happens to you. Onward along the path that I have shown you! I will always be with you. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity….”

Another mystic named Lorena Portillo of Mexico has also been receiving messages from Heaven, and one which she received from Our Lord Jesus Christ on March 30, 2024 also touched on “abomination” that will befall the Church. Our Lord warned that the words of the Consecration in the Mass is now being changed and would, in effect, “profane the Eucharist”. Our Lord said (as officially translated from Spanish with capitals retained):

“My Church is buried and with her I am buried, for we are ONE BODY. I Am the Head and she is My Body.

“And as they betrayed My Name and My Being, the Church is being betrayed by the high spheres of the Clergy. Ecclesiastical Freemasonry has touched the most intimate fibers of My Church. And the Devastating Abomination has already begun to fall upon My Church. For the words of Consecration have already been changed in some Churches, and My Church has been defiled by the profanation of the Eucharist.

“So a thick darkness will cover the World, when the Consecration will be completely changed all over the World and the man of perdition will gain the necessary strength to make this new play staged by the New World Order behind the scenes, so that through the Agenda 2030, Humanity will fall completely into the hands of the Antichrist.

“Pray, My People, that the Abomination of Desolation and Profanation in the Eucharist will not be fully given in My Church so quickly, and that you will have A TIME OF PREPARATION OF YOUR SOULS.

“FOR WHEN THE PERPETUAL SACRIFICE IS COMPLETELY ABOLISHED, the Antichrist will come to reign with all his power and might.

PREPARE YOUR SOULS FOR THE THICKEST AND MOST DESOLATING DARKNESS.

“That is why I need you to prepare yourselves for this Pentecost to be transformed into Living Tabernacles, you, My People, for I will no longer be in the Eucharist and darkness will cover the Earth completely.

Therefore, My People, I invite you to make your SPIRITUAL PREPARATIONS WITH ALL YOUR STRENGTH.

“For the Eucharist is already beginning to be ABOLISHED in some parts of the World and I need you to begin to BECOME LIVING TABERNACLES.

Therefore you need Healing, Spiritual Growth and a Life of Devotion and Prayer so that the Holy Spirit can turn your hearts into Living Tabernacles.

“This Pentecost will be many. Therefore, in these 50 days will be given the PREPARATION AND I ASK YOU TO DO YOUR BEST AND GIVE THE BEST OF YOURSELVES IN YOUR SPIRITUAL PREPARATION TO BECOME LIVING TABERNACLES.

“As I have already said, the main thing is a CONFESSION OF LIFE WITH A CONTRITE AND HUMBLED HEART. THE SECOND STEP IS HEALING AND SPIRITUAL GROWTH so that as new wineskins you can receive the wine of the Holy Spirit inside your hearts and these will be transformed into Living Tabernacles.

“THEREFORE, I ASK YOU TO FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS THAT WILL BE GIVEN TO YOU FROM HEAVEN.

“Darkness is beginning to hover over the entire earth and little by little the sky will darken and the stars will fall, causing the densest darkness in the entire Globe.

“This is why I need of you, My Faithful Remnant, to dwell forever in your hearts and thus IN ONE HEART UNITED TO THE HOLY TRINITY, GIVE TRIUMPH TO THE UNITED AND PIERCED HEARTS OF MINE AND MY MOTHER.

“Soon you will illuminate the dense darkness, the Light will come from different Nations, but mainly from Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and France.

But I ask of you for much PRAYER, PENANCE AND FASTING to prepare yourselves because soon the Holy Spirit will take your hearts and will make them Living Tabernacles and there He will dwell in each one of you forever.

I, your Teacher and Shepherd Jesus Christ, keep your heads up, I am coming soon.”

(NOte; Recent prophecies from Catholic mystics also say that the end of the world is not yet and that after the years of Chastisement, the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary will follow.)