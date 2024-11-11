Loving my “what is”

For those who have already watched the 2015 blockbuster “A Second Chance” starring John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo, they should know what the title is all about. This movie, released after eight years when the film “One More Chance” also made headlines, is one that married couples can relate to.

After I had watched this movie years after its debut, I felt that after being able to watch it, I became more tolerant and devoted to my married life. Just reading through the so-called “hugot” lines from the movie which have trended in social media sites, I already found some familiar heartbreaking lines, one of which goes when John Lloyd’s character Popoy says to Bea Alonzo who is Basha in the movie, "And I’m also saying goodbye to all of my what ifs. That it’s brave to ask 'what if,' that I think it’s braver to ask 'what is' – and Bash, I know – you're my 'what is."

Most married couples will agree that after a year or two of being with the person whom we promised forever with becomes gradually different from the romance-filled and cheesy moments. Yes, the idea of spending the rest of our lives with the person whom we love the most will normally excite us during our wedding day, and oftentimes, we tend to overlook the challenges that go with the married life.

The moment you start paying the bills, dealing with the trials of parenting, and coming to that particular point and time when you ask yourself if the life you’re living now is the one that you’ve always wished and prayed for. And once your realization says that it is not what you’ve been dreaming about, then that is the moment when you also ask yourself the many what-ifs. This very pensive situation and you start to weigh everything that matters, counting the good things over the bad ones.

Although it may sound easy at it may be, being able to mull over the things that define you at this distinct phase in your life will help you decide whether you’re moving forward or giving up. This is the time for you and your partner to seize this moment, talk things over and straighten everything out.

Married couples must always keep in mind that it is always a give-and-take relationship, and both should grow individually under the parasol of that thing called marriage. As long as we put God in the center of our marriage, those “what ifs” and “could have beens” will never prevail over the “what is” of our lives.