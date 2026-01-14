Lower transmission rates down in January 2026

Power consumers may expect a decrease in transmission rates in their January 2026 electric bills.

The overall average transmission rate for the December 2025 billing period, in PhP/kWh equivalent, charged this month, declined by 0.68% to Php1.3455/kWh from Php1.3547/kWh.

Ancillary Services (AS) rate is at Php0.5971/kWh. AS charges pertain to the cost of services sourced from the AS Reserve Market and from providers with bilateral contracts with NGCP.

Meanwhile, NGCP’s transmission wheeling rate, or the fee for delivering electricity through its grid, is at Php0.6058/kWh.

“For the January 2026 electric bill of end consumers, NGCP charges only 60 centavos per kWh for the delivery of its services,” NGCP said, adding that its revenues are revenue-capped and regulated by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The transmission rate for the December billing period is billed to end-users through distribution utilities and electric cooperatives.