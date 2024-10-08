LPL Foundation awards scholarships to 17 students

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Levy P. Laus Foundation, Inc., the corporate social responsibility and community outreach arm of the Laus Group of Companies (LGC), on October 7, 2024 awarded scholarship grants to 17 college students in Pampanga during turn over ceremonies at the Carworld Training Center here.

Founded in 1992, the Levy P. Laus Foundation, Inc. has been helping college students complete their studies, acquire a diploma and secure a better future for themselves and their families. It is an advocacy of the departed LGC Founder Levy P. Laus whose quest for countryside development anchored on education as a key to opening more opportunities for communities in the province and Central and North Luzon.

"We have carrying on that legacy primarily through scholarship grants for deserving students. We know that by supporting them with resources for their education, they will be able to secure their future and help their families in return," said LGC Chairman and CEO Lisset Laus-Velasco.

She added that aside from education, the Levy P. Laus Foundation, Inc. pursues many other advocacies through partnerships with other foundations and groups such as Ayala Foundation for Rise Above Hunger and the Department of Education for "Alpabasa," an online modules program.

"That is why in 2018, it was renamed to Levy P. Laus Foundation, Inc., Inc. from Levy P. Laus Scholarship Foundation to expand our reach and pursue more initiatives that will benefit communities," she shared.

Since its founding, 72 scholars of the Levy P. Laus Foundation, Inc. have completed their collegiate courses, with 22 more are currently pursuing various degrees in different schools.

Of the 17 new scholars, 15 are enrolled at Mary the Queen College Pampanga, Inc. taking up BS Accountancy and BS Management Accounting, while the other two are taking up BS Accountancy at the University of the Assumption and BS Architecture at the Don Honorio Ventura State University.