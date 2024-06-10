LTFRB expects increase in PUV consolidation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Amid the strike being staged by transport group Manibela June 10-12, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is expecting the increase of Public Utility Vehicles (PUV) consolidation rate in Central Luzon.

The agency said Central Luzon’s consolidation rate has increased to 81 percent from 54 percent in 2022.

LTRFB records show that from 2022 to 2024, a total of 13 transport service entities, 181 Modernized Public Utility Jeepneys, four UV Express, and two buses were launched to provide a comfortable, affordable, and environmentally sustainable option for the commuting public.

“This number is expected to increase as more transport entities see the benefits and advantages of the modernization program,” the LTFRB said.

Consolidation is among the components of the Public Transportation Modernization Program (PTMP) that encourages PUV operators to form a legal entity such as a cooperative or corporation.

To ease the concerns of drivers and operators, the LTFRB offers assistance to drivers and operators who lack financial means to embrace the PUV Modernization Program through the PUV Financing.

This provides beneficiaries access to funding through a special loan program with a low down payment, low interest rates, and an extended payment period.

The agency added that the agency monitors all PUVs participating in the PTMP to ensure that they adhere to modern policies that address the limitations of traditional units.