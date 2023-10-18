LTO 3 to improve online transactions

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Regional branches of Land Transportation Office (LTO) were ordered to improve the implementation of the online vehicle registration and license application for a better public service delivery.

LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza II said the proper implementation of online system would solve the long-time problem on fixers in LTO offices.

“Ang aming approach ho na ‘yan ay magkaroon ng online system of registration both for vehicle registration and license application. Ito’y ipapa-double time natin within the regions para mas mapalawak na ang mga motorista na hindi kailangang i-renew ang registration ng kanilang mga sasakyan ng face-to-face because our goal is to have all these transactions be done online,” Mendoza said.

He added this will also be done when it comes to the online procedure of applying for driver’s license.

“We can send the license via courier na lang po,” he said.

Under Mendoza’s leadership, the LTO has vowed to digitalize the system and transactions in the agency to provide efficient service to the public.

The LTO’s online portal, the Land Transportation Management System, can be found by visiting https://portal.lto.gov.ph/.

The website allows users to log in to their personal account and view a digital copy of their driver’s license, a list of their violations, educational materials for student drivers, as well as other transactions.