LTO abolishes P100 fee for motorcycle top boxes

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it has removed the registration fee for custom-made top boxes and saddle bags attached to motorcycles.

LTO Chief Markus V. Lacanilao signed a memorandum stating that the ₱100 registration fee previously collected for each top box or saddle bag installed on motorcycles will no longer be charged.

“This is a big help to riders who rely on their motorcycles for their livelihood, as it removes an additional expense," the LTO chief said.

Lacanilao added that this policy is aligned with the LTO’s 7-Point Policy Agenda, which focuses on removing unnecessary fees and easing the financial burden of citizens who depend on motorcycles.

“Although there will no longer be a fee, registration with the LTO will still be required for all custom-made top boxes and saddle bags. The agency emphasizes that this is important to fulfill its duty to assess vehicle roadworthiness, safety, and the suitability of vehicles with additional equipment, to ensure compliance with LTO standards,” Lacanilao explained.

In place of an official receipt as proof of registration, the LTO said it will issue a certification in the manner prescribed by its Central Office as proof of registration of custom-made accessories.

The LTO chief said that all previous orders, memoranda, rules, and regulations that are inconsistent with this directive are deemed repealed, amended, or modified accordingly.

Lacanilao urged regional directors, law enforcement officers, and inspection center heads, to implement the policy and assist motorcycle owners in completing the registration process without delay.