LTO chief orders crackdown against overloaded trucks

CLARK FREEPORT - Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II has directed the regional directors of the agency to implement a crackdown against overloaded trucks and trailers in their respective areas of responsibility.

Mendoza explained that overloaded trucks and trailers threaten road safety and sometimes result in fatal road accidents.

Several cases of multiple vehicle damage and multiple fatalities have been recorded due to heavy vehicles along national highways.

“Based on the complaints that we have been receiving, overloaded trucks also contribute to road and bridge damage which eventually result in additional expenses for the national government for repairs,” said Mendoza.

“We need to seriously run after them because more than the damage to roads and bridges, they also threaten the safety of all road users,” he added.

Overloading is one of the main violations in the past few years.

In 2023, the LTO recorded around P42.7 million in penalties from overloading of motor vehicles, especially trucks and trailers.

Mendoza earlier ordered all agency officials to run after overloaded trucks and trailers amid several cases of fatal road accidents.

The strict enforcement since August last year resulted in the decrease of violations by 12.8% compared to the data in 2022.

“The guidance of our DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista is very clear: to ensure the safety of road users at all times. Our strict implementation of laws on overloading is one of the measures that we could do to ensure safety of road users,” said Mendoza.