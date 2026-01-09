LTO directed to suspend confiscation of license

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez has instructed the Land Transportation Office - Philippines (LTO) to suspend the confiscation of driver’s license in apprehension cases involving traffic violations.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to streamline and clarify procedures in apprehending erring motorists, whose driver’s licenses have been confiscated.

In a memorandum issued on January 9, 2026, Lopez ordered the LTO to suspend confiscating licenses of apprehended drivers, and revisit all pertinent issuances to ensure consistency across all existing policies.

The transportation chief likewise amended the guidelines for settling traffic apprehension cases by changing the lead time from 15 calendar days to 15 working days, “to afford both the government and the public sufficient time to resolve cases.”

“Ibig sabihin po nito, hindi kasama ‘yung mga holiday at long weekend sa bilang ng araw kapag magse-settle ng violation ‘yung driver,” Lopez said.

While the confiscation of driver’s licenses is suspended, the LTO is directed to place the violator’s driver’s license under alert and strictly enforce the automatic suspension or revocation of the license should the driver fail to settle the case within 15 working days.

The new memorandum circular shall take effect immediately, the DOTr said.